Laurel designates new DA Inspectorate and Enforcement exec

Carlos Carag, a graduate of Valley Forge Military Academy in the US, has been designated by Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. as officer-in-charge of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for DA Inspectorate and Enforcement.

As part of his enforcement duties, Carag will conduct intelligence operations on alleged and reported violations of regulatory policies and agricultural anti-smuggling law, assist law enforcement and prosecution of cases, recommend and provide inputs to enhance existing regulations, standards, and procedures as well as track and monitor locally-produced and imported commodities to deter profiteering and price manipulation.

He will also lead the DA's coordination with the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and represent the DA in inter-agency panels tasked to deal with the smuggling of agricultural products.

As DA chief inspector, Carag will validate and monitor programs and projects of the DA such as infrastructure and other priority projects in coordination with other offices in the department to ensure the projects are implemented according to plan and funds are not squandered.

He will also investigate allegations of unethical or illicit activities of DA officials and employees.

Sec. Tiu Laurel said officials and employees are expected to cooperate with and extend their full support to Carag so he could successfully pursue his duties, particularly in the crackdown against agricultural smuggling that adversely affects the economy and undermines the livelihood of farmers and fisherfolks.

Carag is currently a member of the national pool of the shotgun team and a multiple national and ASEAN medalist in various sports.

He has represented the country in Olympic trap shotgun, arnis, archery, and football.

He is also an adopted member of the Philippine Military Academy’s Class of 1985.