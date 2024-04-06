LATEST

First pickleball tournament launched at SM Center Antipolo

LOOK: Pickleball tournament hosted by SM Supermalls held at SM Center Antipolo Downtown. It was launched with a ceremonial toss led by SM Supermalls Senior Vice President for Marketing Jonjon San Agustin (3rd from left) and James Garcia of Javaj Pickleball Academy (3rd from right). Joining them in the ceremonial toss are (from left) SM Supermalls Assistant Vice President for Marketing Jay Arañas, Regional Operations Manager Don Edward Vijandre, Senior Assistant Vice President TJ Cuenca, and Eden Tejuco-Isip of Javaj Pickleball. Pickleball is a paddle sport combining elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis. Played with paddles and a perforated ball on a badminton-sized court with a lower net, it's known for being easy to learn and fun for all ages| via Analy Labor