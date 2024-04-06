Fire victims in Pontevedra, Capiz receive assistance from Bong Go

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, known for his Malasakit efforts, coordinated with the local government on Wednesday, 3 April, to assist fire victims in Pontevedra, Capiz.

The relief activity targeted several barangays affected by recent fires, including Barangays Malat-ig, Binuntucan, Linampongan, and Ilawod.

Go's Malasakit Team gathered all 15 affected families at the municipal hall and provided financial assistance, grocery packs, snacks, water containers, vitamins, masks, shirts, and basketball and volleyball balls.

"Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili. Ang pera ay kikitain, subalit ‘yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever," Go told the victims in a video message.

In the Senate, Go has filed Senate Bill Nos. 192 and 426, which proposed the Rental Housing Subsidy Program and the National Housing Development, Production, and Financing Program, respectively.

These bills are part of his efforts to ensure the homeless can access safe and affordable shelters especially those affected by crises like fire incidents.

Furthermore, Go continues to support various initiatives for the town.

As Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, he helped secure funding for constructing a multipurpose building, road improvements, and improving the town's public market.

He then acknowledged the collective efforts of Congressman Emmanuel "Tawi" Billones, Governor Fredenil "Oto" Castro, Vice Governor James "Mitang" Magbanua, Mayor Henry Tumlos, and Vice Mayor Ferne Oquendo, among others.

Moreover, Go promoted his brainchild, the Malasakit Centers program, which has already helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide since its inception in 2018, according to the Department of Health.

RA 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored, seeks to make government medical assistance programs more accessible by putting the relevant agencies under one roof inside public hospitals.

Currently, there are 161 Malasakit Centers in the country, including Roxas Memorial Provincial Hospital in Roxas City.