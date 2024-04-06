El Niño not expected to affect palay production — DA official

An official from the Department of Agriculture (DA) on Saturday said the El Niño phenomenon is not expected to affect the palay production in the country as many regions had already finished harvesting palay amid the dry spell.

In a news forum in Quezon City, DA Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said there might be an effect in production but not as much, citing the case in Mindoro where the effects of El Niño coincided with the harvest season.

"Posible pero hindi na ganoon kalaki. Kasi kagaya ng nabanggit ko, yung panahon ngayon noong nasa… halimbawa Mindoro pupunta kami kasama ang NFA next week para mamili – 80 percent na yung na-harvest, 20 percent na lang yung natira (It's possible but not that big. Because as I mentioned, the time now when in... for example Mindoro we will go with the NFA next week to buy - 80 percent you have harvested, only 20 percent is left)," De Mesa said.

"So ibig sabihin nito, yung epekto ng El Niño ay nagsabay doon sa harvest season eh so hindi na natin ini-expect na masyadong dumami pa dahil marami na rin sa mga lugar yung na-harvest na (So this means that the effect of El Niño has coincided with the harvest season, so we don't expect it to increase too much because many areas have already been harvested)," De Mesa pointed out.

According to De Mesa, the administration started its whole-of-government approach in addressing El Niño last year, resulting in lesser damage to the agriculture sector.

De Mesa said the DA had expected the damage to reach more than 120,000 hectares of rice fields.

The current available data however showed only 30,000 hectares (HA) were affected, with 10,000 HA totally damaged and 20,000 HA partially damaged, with good chance for recovery, he added.

"So yung paghahanda namin, nangyari na yan before pa; yung paglalagay natin ng mga water management intervention especially doon sa mga tail-end noong mga national irrigation administration systems at yung paghahanda rin sa ating mga magsasaka (So our preparation, that happened before; our placement of water management interventions especially in the tail-ends of the national irrigation administration systems and also the preparation of our farmers),” De Mesa explained.

"Yung mga masyadong natamaan kasi ngayon, yung western areas talaga, western side ng ating bansa na karamihan dito mga rain-fed areas especially sa Iloilo or dito sa Western Visayas, as well as dito sa Mindoro areas (The ones that have been hit hard today are the western areas, the western side of our country where most of them are rain-fed areas especially in Iloilo or here in Western Visayas, as well as here in Mindoro areas)," he added.

In terms of cost, El Niño’s damage is about P2.63 billion, affecting about 54,000 farmers in the palay sector, and about P1.7 billion in the corn sector.

For high-value crops, the damage is P300 million and P60,000 for the livestock sector.

Among the regions badly affected by El Niño include Mimaropa (Mindoro-Marinduque-Romblon-Palawan) with P770 million in damages, followed by Western Visayas at P730 million.