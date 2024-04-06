El Niño -hit farmers get P1.1-B aid

MUÑOZ SCIENCE CITY, Nueva Ecija — More than P1-billion worth of aid had been distributed by the government to farmers affected by the El Niño dry spell, an executive from the Task Force El Niño said on Friday.

Task Force El Niño spokesperson Assistant Secretary Joel Villarama said on the sidelines of the Food Security Cluster Communication Workshop here that the assistance came from the agriculture, labor and agriculture departments, and the Office of Civil Defense.

“The P1 billion aid could not offset the P2.63 billion [worth of damage], but somehow the suffering of the people affected by El Niño was alleviated,” Villarama stressed.

He added that the aid distributed includes financial and gas assistance, food packs and farm inputs to rehabilitate damaged farmlands.

“Because the problem is that there are other areas where the farms cannot be irrigated and our farmers cannot plant, so the help that needed to be given was for their daily needs,” he pointed out.

Presently, there are about 20 towns declared under a state of calamity due to El Niño, of which most are from Luzon.

The El Niño is a climate pattern characterized by unusually warm ocean temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, off the coast of South America. It disrupts typical weather patterns around the globe, resulting in drought in countries like the Philippines.

Villamara noted four areas in Iloilo province that are in the process of issuing new resolutions declaring a state of calamity, namely the local government units of Carles, Dumangas, Barotac Nuevo and Anilao.

The DA reported on Thursday that the Philippine agriculture sector has now suffered losses worth P2.63 billion from crops damaged or wasted by lack of irrigation.

Agriculture volume losses now total 116,792 metric tons. Affected farmers and fishermen number 54,203, spread over 53,879 hectares of crop areas, of which 10,231 hectares, or 18.99 percent, are unrecoverable.