Cybercrime fugitives nabbed at NAIA

A Cambodian individual who is on Interpol's list of wanted fugitives for alleged involvement in cybercrime has reportedly been intercepted by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

In a report given to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the BI-Interpol unit identified the suspect as Bai Long Hao, a 35-year-old male who was recently intercepted at NAIA Terminal 1 upon his arrival in the country on board a Philippine Airlines flight from Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

BI-Interpol Chief Jaime Bustamante said the alien was refused entry after the immigration supervisors on duty confirmed that the passenger and the person who is on Interpol’s derogatory list were the same.

Bustamante said that the Cambodian is the subject of an Interpol red notice issued on 21 February, which stemmed from a case of "assisting in information network crimes" that was filed against him in China.

He added that an arrest warrant was reportedly issued against him by the public security bureau in Jian, Jilin province, and, if convicted, he could be sentenced to not more than three years in prison.

According to Chinese authorities, Bai and a fellow countryman plotted between April 2021 and March 2023 to offer financial payment and settlement services to multiple domestic telecom fraud syndicates.

Authorities believe the suspects brought money to Cambodia from the money they made from the scheme, which was reported to have brought in over 20 million yuan or about US$2.7 million.

Due to his exclusion, the BI chief ordered that Bai's name be added to the BI blacklist, preventing him from entering the country.

"We will continue to work with our counterparts from Interpol to ensure that foreign criminals are not able to sneak into the country," Tansingco said in reaction to the incident.