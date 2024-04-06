10th most wanted person in Las Piñas arrested

A 21-year old wanted for theft was finally arrested after two months, police said yesterday.

The suspect was ranked as the 10th most wanted person by Las Piñas City Police Station.

The suspect was identified as Chin Chin Maga, 21-year-old female, who was apprehended on 5 April 2024 at 3:30 p.m.

The report showed that the arrest took place in Barangay Pulang Lupa 1, Las Piñas City.

The joint operation, executed by the Warrant and Subpoena Section and the Intelligence Section of Las Piñas City Police Station, culminated in the successful apprehension of Maga.

She was sought after by authorities due to an outstanding warrant of arrest for theft. The warrant was issued by Presiding Judge Teodoro S. Carbonera of the Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 121, Las Piñas City, on 31 January 2024.