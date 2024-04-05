Tattoo artist nabbed over ‘weed’

Operatives from the Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) arrested a 26-year-old Filipina tattoo artist after authorities discovered marijuana from her possession.

Reports disclosed that the Office for Transportation Security Screening Security Officer (OTS-SSO) stopped the female passenger at the final security check at NAIA Terminal 3 on Wednesday evening as she was about to board her flight on AirAsia flight Z2503 to Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.

This, as the OTS-SSO detected a Swiss knife and scissors on her hand-carried bag at the x-ray machine during the final security check procedures.

A plastic sachet containing dried marijuana leaves was also found by the OTS-SSO during the physical inspection of her hand-carried bag, and it was immediately reported to the PNP-AVSEGROUP.