‘Son of God’ manhunt: 5 down, Quiboloy to go

All five co-accused in the child abuse case against “Appointed Son of God” Pastor Apollo Quiboloy have surrendered, with two of them — his personal assistants — turning themselves in to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Thursday morning.

Jackielyn Roy and Ingrid Canada, who were among the subjects of a warrant of arrest issued by a court in connection with the controversial pastor’s case, have posted bail for their temporary freedom.

The NBI did not say where the two surrendered but that they were together when they did.

Aside from Roy and Canada, also facing charges for alleged violation of the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act were Quiboloy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada and Sylvia Cemañes.

Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes turned themselves in earlier on Wednesday and posted bail.

NBI agents and members of the Police Regional Office-Davao went to the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) compound in Davao City to serve the warrant on Quiboloy, but Norie Cardona, administrator of the KoJC church, received a copy of the warrant on behalf of the pastor and the other respondents.

Quiboloy had been ordered arrested by a Davao City court on 1 April.

Presiding Judge Dante A. Baguio of Davao City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 12 had issued on 14 March a ruling that “found probable cause to issue a warrant of arrest” for Quiboloy.

Quiboloy’s lawyers filed a motion to defer or suspend the issuance of the arrest warrant after they filed a motion for reconsideration of the charges before the Department of Justice (DoJ).

DoJ prosecutors had filed charges before the RTC against Quiboloy for violation of Sections 10(a) and 5(b) of Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, for alleged sexual abuse committed in 2011 against a female who was then 17 years old.