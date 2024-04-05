SBITC joins ONE CTP, links network to SEA

Subic Bay International Terminal Corp. (SBITC), owned by Razon-led International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), has successfully linked its network to Southeast Asia — a move that will open up more opportunities for the company.

ICTSI confirmed on Thursday that SBITC officially joined the Ocean Network Express (ONE) China Thailand Philippines (CTP) service.

Last 26 March, the CTP service made its inaugural call to SBITC with the 2,741-TEU boxship MARINA ONE.

The service connects the Port of Subic to East Asia, improving convenience for customers and offering a direct link from Thailand to Subic via the Laem Chabang port.

28 days

The service takes 28 days to complete and rotates through the following ports: Laem Chabang (Thailand), Cai Mep (Vietnam), Manila (Philippines), Subic (Philippines), Qingdao (China), Pusan (South Korea), Shanghai (China) and Laem Chabang.

The CTP service is operated by a consortium of ONE and Regional Container Lines and uses four vessels ranging from 2,400 to 2,700 TEUs.

Gateway

SBITC is strategically within the Subic Bay Freeport Zone in Zambales and has access to major intra-Asia shipping routes. It serves as the gateway to northern and central Luzon.

The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, under the Subic Port Development Project in 2007, granted SBITC the concession for the New Container Terminal 1, which began commercial operations in 2008.

In 2011, under the Subic Port Project’s second phase, the SBMA awarded ICTSI Subic Inc. the concession to operate NCT 2.

Increasing volumes at the Subic Bay Freeport enabled ICTSI to streamline and interface the operations of NCTs 1 and 2.

The merged operations are ready to serve an improving local economy in Central and Northern Luzon regions and continue to facilitate the box market of Metro Manila.