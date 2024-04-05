Remulla hails conviction of Aussie for rape

The Department of Justice scored another victory with the conviction of an Australian national, permanently living in the Philippines since 2011 under a special resident retirement visa, for raping a Filipina.

In a 24-page Judgement, the Regional Trial Court of Malolos, Bulacan, Branch 78 found Ronald Ian Cole, a.k.a. “Ric,” guilty beyond reasonable doubt for the crime of rape as defined and penalized under Art. 266-A, para. 1, in relation to Art. 266-B, 1st para. of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act (R.A.) No. 8353.

Judge Golda Pablo-Salamat sentenced Cole to suffer the penalty of reclusion perpetua and to pay his victim P225,000 in damages.

Complainant, who resides in the house/unit in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan owned by the accused, alleged that sometime in January 2013 , while she was ill, accused offered her a medicine under the pretense that this would make her better.

But after taking the pill, she felt her body got numbed and felt very weak and the accused proceeded to rape and abuse her sexually which happened more than 10 times at least three times a week.

The accused denied all accusations and allegations against him as mere fabrications and delusions due to drug use.

The Court in its decision said, “Rape is a crime that is always committed in isolation or in secret, usually leaving only the victim to testify about the commission of the crime. As such, the accused may be convicted of rape on the basis of the victim’s sole testimony provided such testimony is logical, credible, consistent, and convincing.”

“Complainant sufficiently established the fact of rape and identified the accused as the one who had carnal knowledge with her,” the Court added.

Furthermore, against the straightforward and categorical testimony of the complainant, accused only offered bare denial. Accused was not able to establish any ill motive that could have compelled complainant to falsely accuse him of rape,” Judge Pablo-Salamat stressed.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla commended Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Jinky Dedumo and Assistant State Prosecutor Wendelll Bendoval for successfully prosecuting the case.

“Let’s demand accountability for this, more so, from a foreign national who fearlessly defied the very laws of this country,” Remulla said.

“May the victory of this case serve as a deterrent to those who continuously oppress the weak and vulnerable especially women for their self-interest,” he stressed.

The accused also stands charges for qualified trafficking in persons involving minors pending before a Family Court.