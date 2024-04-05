Quezon DILG officer in hot water

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos has ordered a thorough investigation into the alleged malpractices being committed by a Municipal Local Government Operation Officer (MLGOO) assigned in the Municipality of Mauban, Quezon.

In a directive on Thursday, Abalos instructed DILG Undersecretary for Local Government, Marlo Iringan to take immediate action on the complaint against MLGOO Reyza Enriquez-Lagar, filed in his office by barangay officials of Mauban, Quezon.

In a letter to Abalos, about 20 barangay officials, composed of chairmen, treasurers and secretaries, accused Lagar of implementing her own DILG policies that hamper the operation of barangay and illegal collections of money using unauthorized receipts.

They cited Lagar’s policies to submit to her office “for review” the Barangay Budget Ordinance before the barangay is allowed to submit the same for review to the Municipal Budget Officer and to the Sangguniang Bayan (SB).

Making things worse, Lagar ordered the barangay treasurer not to utilize the budget pending review by her office and SB.

The barangay chiefs said that the Lagar’s policies contradict the Local Government Code which mandates that the barangay budget ordinance is effective upon the signing of the barangay chairman, and it can be immediately utilized for the year intended. The utilization of the budget can only be discontinued if returned by the SB for revision.

They added that Lagar’s policies hamper barangay operation.