Over P1-B aid amid El Niño onslaught distributed — task force

SCIENCE CITY OF MUÑOZ, NUEVA ECIJA – More than P1-B worth of aid has been distributed by the government to farmers affected by the prevailing onslaught of El Niño, an executive from the Task Force El Niño said on Friday.

"The assistance that the government has already given, not only from the [Department of Agriculture], [Department of Social Welfare and Development], and [Department of Labor and Employment], but also from the Office of Civil Defense, is almost P1.1 billion,” said Task Force El Niño spokesperson Asec. Joel Villarama in an ambush interview during the sidelines of the Food Security Cluster Communication Workshop in Nueva Ecija.

"The P1 billion aid will not offset the P2.63 billion [worth of damage], but somehow the suffering of the people affected by El Nino was alleviated," he added.

Villarama said that the aid distributed includes financial and gas assistance, food packs, and farm inputs for rehabilitating damaged farmlands.

"Because the problem is that there are other areas where the farms cannot be irrigated and our farmers cannot plant, so the help that needs to be given is the daily need," he added, noting that not only the farmers benefited from the provided aid but also their immediate families.

Villarama said that currently, there are approximately 20 towns declared under a state of calamity due to El Niño, of which most are from Luzon.

He added that four areas in the Iloilo province are in the process of 'rehashing' their resolutions for the declaration of a state of calamity, namely the local government units of Carles, Dumangas, Barotac Nuevo, and Anilao.

The DA reported on Thursday that the Philippine agriculture sector has now suffered damage and losses worth P2.63 billion due to the adverse effects of the extreme heat causing farmlands and creeks to be dried up, and crops to be damaged even before harvest.

The agriculture volume loss is now 116,792 metric tons.

Affected farmers and fishermen are recorded at 54,203, affecting 53,879 hectares of crop areas, of which 10,231 hectares, or 18.99 percent, are unrecoverable.