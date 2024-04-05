Manila Water hikes deep well production amid dry spell

East zone concessionaire Manila Water Company, Inc. has jacked up its deep well production by about 11 percent to 67.06 million liters of water per day (MLD) from the 60.21 MLD in mid-March to cater to the spike in demand during the dry months.

The company announced on Friday that it currently maximizes 38 deep wells across its concession zone to guarantee an uninterrupted water supply during dry months while also assisting in maintaining the water levels of Angat Dam.

At this rate, the improved deep well operations could provide the daily water needs of up to 335,000 customers.

"We are working closely with the MWSS and NWRB to preserve Angat Dam’s working level. In addition, the company has been carrying out water supply augmentation programs, which include deep well maximization," Manila Water's Corporate Communications Affairs Group Director Jeric Sevilla said.

"These projects help ease our heavy dependency on Angat, which provides 90 percent of our water supply," he added.

The National Water Resources Board is scheduled to reduce water concessionaires' allocations from 50 MLD to 48 MLD on 16 April to maintain the dam's operational level during the dry season.

Angat Dam serves as the main water source of Metro Manila and its nearby provinces.

It was supposed to be complemented by the China-backed New Centennial Water Source-Kaliwa Dam Project, which is only 22 percent complete to date.

As per the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System’s data from Friday morning, the water elevation in Angat Dam currently stands at 197.52 meters, which is within the normal range.

The minimum operating level for the dam is 180 meters, while the spilling level is 217 meters.