LATEST

Make peace not war

LOOK: Alliance for Peace and Democracy members release doves and offer flowers as their symbols for peace to the West Philippine Sea during a press conference in Quezon City on 5 April 2024. The group condemned the ongoing aggressive actions of the China Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea and the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), The group also urged Filipino people to stand up and defend the country's sovereign rights in the WPS through peaceful means. | Photos/ Analy Labor