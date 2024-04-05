Former Hamas hostages recall surviving ‘hell’

JERUSALEM (AFP) — Nearly six months since the start of the Gaza conflict, many individuals who were once held captive by Hamas are now able to articulate the harrowing experience of being captive, while the families of those still held hostage anxiously await their loved ones’ freedom.

“I went through hell,” Aviva Siegel, who spent 51 days in captivity in Gaza, told AFP.

On the morning of 7 October 2023, Siegel, in her early 60s, was with her husband Keith when Hamas fighters burst into their home in Kfar Aza kibbutz, kidnapped them and took them to Gaza.

For more than seven weeks, she said, they were dragged from tunnel to tunnel in awful conditions.

“They didn’t let us speak, we weren’t allowed to stand up,” said Siegel, who was freed as part of a short truce deal in November, but her husband remains in captivity in war-ravaged Gaza.

Many former hostages, while not detailing the conditions of their captivity, have talked of experiencing “hell.”

“Even if I told you what the hostages go through, you wouldn’t be able to imagine what they are experiencing... I have come back from hell,” said Mia Regev, an Israeli freed in November after 51 days as a hostage.

The 21-year-old woman was shot on 7 October at the Nova rave where almost 40 people were abducted.

“After eight days, they removed the bullet from my foot and operated on me. The care was bad and contemptuous, not humane treatment and when I arrived here, in Israel, I had complicated infections,” she said shortly after her release.

Doron Katz-Asher, kidnapped alongside her two daughters Raz, aged four, and Aviv, aged two, was also shot. She said she was treated “without anesthesia, with a needle and thread.”

In an interview with Israeli TV channel N12, Katz-Asher spoke of “permanent fear,” something almost all hostages who have spoken have mentioned.

“There were 10 of us in a 12-square meter room with no beds, just a sink and bottles of water... my daughters had a fever.”

Danielle Aloni, freed with her five-year-old daughter, said of her captivity, “We sleep, we cry, nothing happens, every day is an eternity, it’s so frightening.”

Fear of sexual violence was acute for female hostages.

Amit Soussana, 40, another hostage from Kfar Aza, described in a lengthy interview with The New York Times how she was sexually assaulted.

A guard “with the gun pointed at me, forced me to commit a sexual act on him,” she said.