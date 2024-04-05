DENR chief denies ownership of ranch

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga on Friday refuted ownership allegations of ancestral domain and Palawan ranch, asserting government control of Basuanga Pasture Reserve.

In a statement, Yulo-Loyzaga said Senator Raffy Tulfo’s allegations were false, clarifying that the Basuanga Pasture Reserve “has always been government-owned.”

“The Yulo family has never owned this land and has no interest in owning it,” she said.

Yulo-Loyzaga said her family is also not a party to negotiations undertaken by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) on the utilization or distribution of the Busuanga Pasture Reserve.

“I hope that this puts to rest all false allegations that came out only after I joined the DENR and started cleaning up the place to make sure only the public interest prevails and is served,” she said.

Tulfo has filed a resolution seeking an investigation into an alleged conflict of interest due to the Yulo family’s supposed ownership of around 40,000 hectares of forests and ancestral domains in Palawan.

Senate Resolution 985 stemmed from the publication of a column in the 3 April issue of the Philippine Star, which said the Yulo King Ranch “stands accused of land grabbing” in Coron and Busuanga towns in Palawan.

The article said the Yulo family came to own the land in 1976, which reportedly contradicted Proclamation 1387 promulgated in 1975 under then-President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Proclamation 1387 pertains to the establishment of a pasture reserve in Busuanga.

Formidable duty

In his resolution, Tulfo said, “The Secretary of the DENR has been charged with the formidable duty of ensuring the management and conservation of the country’s natural resources and protected areas against exploitation.”

He added, “Such allegations could undermine public trust in the DENR and affect its capability to effectively fulfill its mandate of making unbiased decisions regarding issues of a similar nature and protecting the environment and natural resources of the country.”

Tulfo explained the need to investigate these allegations thoroughly “to ensure that public officials adhere to the highest ethical standards,” safeguard the public interest and maintain trust in public institutions.

The senator said the DENR chief’s privately owned Yulo King Ranch has been branded “the largest agrarian anomaly.”

“Every year, from 2015 to now, hundreds of farmers have held a protest in Palawan requesting that the small 900 hectares of land that is part of YKR be distributed and shared with them so that they can use and benefit from it,” he said.

In light of environmental woes over the private resorts built within protected areas, Tulfo cited Section of Republic Act 11038, which directs the DENR chief to “carry out the mandates of the law to take care of protected areas.”