DAR, DOST train Albay farmers on product packaging

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), conducted a training for the farmer-members of the Gamot Luya Dalogo Farmers Association (GALUDA FA) on packaging, labeling, and good manufacturing practices to make their products more competitive in commercial markets.

DAR Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer Maria Eugenia Alteza said the DAR has been helping the members of agrarian cooperatives in Bicol improve the marketing of their products through training to help boost their sales.

“The training was provided to capacitate the farmers of GALUDA FA in promoting their products, specifically their coco jam and kalamay (rice cakes), which are good and delicious and have the potential to compete in the market,” Alteza said.

The DAR tapped the experts from the DOST who trained the farmers on good manufacturing practices, labeling, and packaging of goods and products.

Resource persons from the DOST also gave lectures on the importance of using suitable packaging materials to safeguard the finished food products from contamination during storage, sales, and distribution. Other topics discussed included product information requirements such as brand name, product identity, ingredients, nutritional facts, directions for use, expiry dates, and packaging material and label design considerations.

This training has motivated farmers of GALUDA FA, led by its President Bob B. Razon, to ensure their products meet the highest safety and quality standards.

“We will put into practice all that we have learned here. With the help of DAR and DOST, I know that we will be able to execute all that is necessary to penetrate the major markets in the province and boost our income,” Razon said.

The GALUDA FA is a part of the agrarian reform community in Polangui. All members are farmers engaged in producing ginger, rice, coconut, and banana.