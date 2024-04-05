15 far-off Aurora schools secure internet

BALER, Aurora — A total of 15 schools in the Province of Aurora received internet connection from the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) as part of the latter’s thrust of technology transfer in remote areas.

According to DoST Aurora Science Research Specialist Regine Maines, each school received a Starlink kit from SpaceX consisting of a satellite dish and router with a one-year free internet subscription and WiFi extender.

She added that the Starlink satellite internet service allows teachers and students to connect and explore digital media resources and access vast amounts of information beyond traditional textbooks.

“This project provides access to an efficient internet connection, allowing schools to keep up with the current teaching methods. And with this, students may be able to participate in online interactive courses,” she added.

Recipients include Calaocan Integrated School, Diniog National High School, Diagyan National High School, Dimanayat Integrated School, Cabog Integrated School, San Ildefonso Elementary School, Dumaguipo Elementary School and Ura Elementary School.

Also, Dikapinisan Elementary School, Dianao Elementary School, Diarabasin Elementary School, Dimotol Elementary School, Kalapnit Elementary School, Suguit National High School and Mangitahan Elementary School.

The provision is the second batch to receive Starlink kits.

The first batch was in 2023 when 11 remote schools in the province were provided with internet connectivity.

The agency allotted P1.563 million for the project under the Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST) program.

CEST facilitates the transfer of technologies to identified communities in the areas of education, health and nutrition, water and sanitation, disaster risk reduction, and industry development or livelihood.