True faith

Dear editor,

The recent court order to arrest Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC), has sent shock waves through the religious community in the Philippines.

Quiboloy, revered by his followers as the “Appointed Son of God,” faces charges of child abuse and sexual abuse which sparked a national conversation and raised questions about religious authority, accountability and the potential exploitation of faith.

Senator Risa Hontiveros’s statement that Quiboloy’s “happy days” are over reflects the sentiment of many Filipinos who have long harbored concerns about the KoJC’s practices. The church’s opulent lifestyle, lavish spending on its leader, and unwavering loyalty demanded from its members had raised eyebrows for years.

Quiboloy’s self-proclaimed status as the “Appointed Son of God” has also been a source of contention, blurring the lines between religious devotion and potentially manipulative cult leadership.

The allegations of child abuse and sexual abuse are particularly disturbing, as they are serious crimes that can have devastating consequences for the victims – and the fact that such accusations have been leveled against a religious leader entrusted with the spiritual well-being of his followers adds another layer of betrayal and trauma.

It is crucial that these allegations are thoroughly investigated and that justice is served, regardless of Quiboloy’s position or influence.

This case serves as a stark reminder that religious leaders are not above the law. They hold a position of immense trust and responsibility, and they must be held accountable for their actions.

The blind reverence accorded to some religious figures can create a dangerous power imbalance, making it difficult for victims to come forward and for accusations to be taken seriously.

The KoJC’s loyal following is likely to view the arrest warrant as an attack on their faith, but it is important to distinguish between religious belief and the actions of a leader.

True faith should inspire good works and promote the well-being of its followers. If the allegations against Quiboloy are true, his actions represent a gross betrayal of the trust placed in him and a violation of the core principles that many religious traditions uphold.

The court order to arrest Quiboloy is a significant development as it demonstrates that the justice system is willing to hold religious leaders accountable and it sends a message that no one is above the law.

This case also presents an opportunity for the KoJC to undergo a period of introspection and reform, with the church’s leadership urged to take steps to ensure the safety and well-being of its members, particularly children and vulnerable individuals.

The outcome of this case will be closely watched by Filipinos and religious communities around the world. It has the potential to serve as a watershed moment, prompting a broader discussion about religious authority, accountability, and the importance of protecting the vulnerable from exploitation.

It is also a cautionary tale, reminding us that religious devotion must be accompanied by critical thinking and a healthy dose of skepticism. Blind faith can leave people susceptible to manipulation and abuse.

Irma Cabiling

