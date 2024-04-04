Sandiganbayan denies appeal of 3 former Palawan officials

For the second time, the Sandiganbayan denied the appeal of three former Palawan officials for the anti-graft court to drop the graft and falsification cases filed against them, which stemmed from the alleged misuse of P1.53 billion in royalties from the Malampaya gas field in 2008.

In a resolution promulgated on 2 April, Sandiganbayan Second Division denied the motion filed by provincial engineers Bernard Zambales and Romeo Llacuna and former senior technical audit specialist Ronelo del Socorro due to lack of merit.

The erstwhile local officials sought the Sandiganbayan's reconsideration over its January 2024 ruling, which junked their initial motion for leave to file demurrer to evidence.

A demurrer to evidence is a pleading by the accused to dismiss the case brought by the defense due to lack of evidence.

Once granted in a criminal case, it constitutes an acquittal.

The criminal cases against the ex-local officials involve 210 infrastructure projects worth P1.585 billion funded by royalties from the operations of the Malampaya-Camago natural gas field.

They were named co-accused of former Palawan governor Mario Reyes, who pleaded not guilty in the Malampaya mess in 2017.

Filed by the Ombudsman in 2017, the prosecution flagged irregularities in the transaction, including alleged violations of procurement laws, lack of provisions for damages in the event of a delay, submission of spurious accomplishment reports, and release of payment despite incomplete or defective work on government infrastructure.

In their motion for reconsideration, Zambales, Llacuna, and Socorro cited insufficiency in the prosecution's evidence to prove that they indeed had a hand in the alleged anomalous deal.

However, the Sandiganbayan ruled that the arguments raised by the three accused were mere rehash and repetition, which the court has already exhaustively passed in its verdict last January.

"Their motions disclose no substantial argument or cogent reason to warrant reconsideration or modification of the assailed resolution," it said.

"Hence, the court finds no compelling ground which would effectively move it to reconsider its assailed Resolution, which was arrived at after a painstaking review of the facts and arguments presented before it," the Sandiganbayan ruled.