Quiboloy's coddling can lead to charges, PNP warns

The Philippine National Police on Thursday warned that coddling of Kingdom of Jesus Christ’s Pastor Apollo Quiboloy can be a criminal offense as arrest warrants were already issued against the religious leader.

“We want to appeal for those who are taking care, ‘dun sa nagkakanlung po or nag-accommodate (those coddling or accommodating) Pastor Quiboloy –- this is different from the warrant of arrest issued by the Senate –- you can face charges if found guilty in coddling a wanted person,” Fajardo said in a press conference.

Fajardo stressed that the law is not only limited to the case of Quiboloy.

She said anyone who is coddling criminal offenders can also face charges.

Meanwhile, Fajardo also appealed to Quiboloy to calmly turn himself in.

"We also urge his supporters and friends to help us to convince him to face this case and surrender calmly," she said.

Fajardo assured the PNP would respect the judicial process and the jurisdiction of the court where he will face the complaints filed against him.

Quiboloy, along with five others, faced charges for violating Republic Act 7610, also known as the Anti-Child Abuse Law, specifically the provision on sexual abuse of minors and maltreatment.

They are also charged with qualified human trafficking cases under Section 4 (a) of Republic Act 9208.