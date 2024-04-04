No whooping cough outbreak in CDO

CAGAYAN de Oro City —City health department head Rachel Dila on Wednesday declared that there is no outbreak of whooping cough as only three cases were reported since January.

But Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy reminded the public anew to protect themselves and their children from contracting whooping cough.

“Maybe we could resume wearing masks even if there’s no outbreak yet. But it all depends on the City Health Office if they recommend mandatory wearing of a mask,” he said.

Mayor Uy said local governments across the country have declared outbreaks of whooping cough after registering double-digit cases.

Quezon City logged 23 cases while Pasig City recorded 17 pertussis cases of whom two infants died as of March. Most of the victims were children.

Iloilo City declared an outbreak after logging seven cases, the Department of Health (DoH) said last Wednesday that it recorded 568 cases from January to March 16 this year compared to 26 cases for the same period last year.

Of that number, about 40 children died of whooping cough. Despite this, the DoH said the public can still resume their normal routines but “wearing of masks is highly encouraged.”

“Cover coughs (with forearms) and choose well-ventilated areas,” the DoH said in its website while urging the public to undergo vaccination.

The DoH declared a “Code Blue” on all private and public hospitals nationwide due to the outbreaks of pertussis and measles cases. A code blue alert signifies intensified efforts on vaccination, community engagements, micronutrient supplementation and risk communication.