El Niño farm loss exceeds P2B

The Department of Agriculture reported on Wednesday that damage to farms caused by the dry spell was valued at over P2 billion.

The agriculture volume loss now stands at 116,792 metric tons (MT), estimated to cost P2.63 billion.

Meanwhile, affected farmers and fishermen are recorded at 54,203, affecting 53,879 hectares (Ha) of crop areas, of which 10,231 Ha, or 18.99 percent, have no chance of recovery.

Rice crops were the most affected, with estimated damage worth P1.72 billion from the volume loss of 72,733 MT, affecting a total area of 34,264 hectares.

The Iloilo province remains to have incurred the biggest loss, valued between P400 million and P500 million.

On the other hand, corn output records a volume loss of 35,885 MT, amounting to P591.74 million. Sixteen thousand nine hundred fifty-six hectares of corn were affected, and 710 hectares had no chance of recovery.

Isabela had the biggest value loss, between P100 million and P200 million.

Meanwhile, 2,695 hectares planted with high-value crops were registered to be El-Nino affected, with an 8,173 MT volume loss and a total damage of P326.68 million.

The provinces of Marinduque and Oriental Mindoro were the most affected areas, with estimated value losses of between P100 million and P300 million.

Lastly, livestock and poultry have registered a loss of 32 heads valued over P59,000.

Marinduque is the most affected province, with a value loss of P30,000 to P40,000.

Assistance worth P1.08 billion was provided to the affected farmers. This includes cloud-seeding operations, distribution of water pumps, improvement of irrigation canals, distribution of native animals, provision of diversified alternative livelihoods and technologies to fisherfolk, and the issuance of Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation indemnification.