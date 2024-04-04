Displaced Ati community in Boracay receives cash aid from DSWD

Some 44 Ati families affected by a land dispute in Boracay Island have received cash relief assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-6 (Western Visayas) on 3 April, an agency official said Thursday.

According to Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group Irene Dumlao, each beneficiary was provided with P10,000 in aid through the agency’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

“This financial assistance shows our commitment to support vulnerable communities like the Ati people during times of crisis,” Dumlao, who is also the agency’s co-spokesperson and data privacy officer, said.

“This aid comes in response to a letter from the Aklan government to the DSWD, urgently requesting assistance for the Ati community,” Dumlao said.

On 1 April, Aklan Provincial Governor Jose Enrique Miraflores sent an official letter to DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian requesting assistance for their ongoing relief efforts for the displaced Ati Community from Malay town.

“Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the DSWD swiftly responded to the request of the provincial government. We disbursed cash aid to alleviate the immediate financial burdens faced by the displaced families,” the DSWD data privacy officer emphasized.

Aside from the displaced families, some 11 families from the Ati Community were also provided with P10,000 worth of food assistance, according to Asst. Sec. Dumlao.

The DSWD official reiterated the agency’s commitment to providing assistance to individuals and communities in crisis situations.