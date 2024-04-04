Delivering spirit of love

Riding the cresting wave of their whirlwind love story, former tricycle driver Rodrigo Goyon Bongais Jr. will never forget the day he exchanged “I do’s” with her partner for 15 years. Rodrigo has two daughters with his partner.

“While my family life seems complete, there is always a missing chapter that needs to be filled,” Bongais said. “Now, our lives are complete. The wedding vow is really what’s missing. I wish my partner and I could get married before I turn 50.”

Fortunately for Bongais, he is one of the 14 foodpanda delivery partners from across the country who were granted by the logistics company of their dream weddings.

The “Kasalang Ka-panda 2024” was a wedding organized by foodpanda “for our delivery partners. It is an unforgettable milestone in their lives that they will forever cherish,” said Ron Sanders, foodpanda logistics Philippines Rider Experience Lead.

The program was initiated in 2023, when three longtime foodpanda partners experienced wedding celebrations courtesy of the logistics company.

Delivering the spirit of love to their Ka-pandas, foodpanda logistics once again granted the dream wedding wishes of their delivery partners, Sanders added.

Discover the romantic journeys of some of these Ka-pandas, who celebrated their unions with their better halves during the most romantic time of the year — love month.

Through thick and thin

Ka-panda Glen Oton shares his journey of celebrating love with his partner. From overcoming financial struggles to cherishing moments of togetherness, they braved life’s storms hand in hand. “May mga hindi man pagkakaintindihan, pinipili pa rin naming ayusin sa dulo,” Glen revealed.

“Malaking tulong ang Kasalang Ka-panda sa pagkamit namin ng aming pangarap na ikasal sa isa’t isa.” In a beautiful ceremony, Glen and his partner stood before their closest friends and family, sharing heartfelt vows of love and commitment to each other.