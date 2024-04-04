BoC exceeds March 2024 collection target by 3.45%

Due to its higher rate of assessment or enhanced system for determining the customs value of imported goods, the Bureau of Customs (BoC) has surpassed its target collection for March 2024 with a surplus of more than P2.5 billion.

Based on preliminary data, BoC collected P75.429 billion last month, up 3.45 percent from its target of P72.910 billion for the month.

The BoC exceeded its cumulative revenue target by 4.03 percent for January to 31 March 2024, collecting P219.385 billion versus its target of P210.896 billion, which reflects a robust growth of 2.60 percent or P5.557 billion, compared to the P213.829 billion collection for the same period in 2023.

Apart from the higher rate of assessment or enhanced system that led to increased collection, the BoC strict monitoring and collection of deferred payment of government importation boosted revenues.

“Intensified post-clearance audit also resulted in ensuring compliance with customs laws and collection of rightful duties and taxes from importers. Recently, BoC signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Landbank of the Philippines, which facilitates digital payment of miscellaneous fees and streamlines payment processes for stakeholders to further improve its collection,” the agency said in its statement on Wednesday.

Moreover, the BoC’s strengthened border protection efforts significantly contributed to its enhanced collection performance. By intercepting various smuggled goods through multiple seizure operations in March, the agency effectively prevented revenue loss due to illicit activities.