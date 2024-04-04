26-M Filipino learners suffer from climate change — group

About 26 million Filipino learners are suffering most from climate change, according to the non-profit organization Save the Children Philippines (SCP).

"In the past four years, we have experienced changes in the school calendar and mode of delivery due to the pandemic and to adapt to the changing climate, on top of all the class suspensions due to frequent typhoons," 17-year-old climate campaigner Rohj Olivo said.

"We are yet facing another calendar shift due to El Nino," Olivo added.

The Department of Education (DepEd) recently announced that schools will shift back to the old school calendar of June to March from the current August to May calendar.

A survey among 11,000 teachers by the Alliance of Concerned Teachers in 2023 found that over 67 percent of teachers experienced "intolerable heat" in their classrooms during the peak of the dry season in March.

The soaring temperature also forced some local governments earlier this week to shorten class times and recommend distance learning for students.

Olivio urged the government to take action and ensure that students have uninterrupted access to quality education despite the changing climate.

"Our argument is clear: in the midst of climate change, government action should ensure that we have uninterrupted access to quality education, and to effectively solve this problem, leaders must not only listen to children and youth's voices but also heed our wisdom, for it is our future that hangs in the balance," Olivo added.