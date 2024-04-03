Phl, U.S. tackle China’s aggression

The National Security Council (NSC) said Tuesday that the Philippine and United States security advisers discussed the spate of Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The NSC said National Security Adviser Eduardo Año spoke with his US counterpart, Jake Sullivan, over the phone on Monday, and they discussed the recent spate of illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive actions by the China Coast Guard (CCG) and the Chinese Maritime Militia in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

“Secretary Año expressed his appreciation of the United States’ continued assurances and reaffirmation of its ironclad commitment to the Philippines-US alliance,” the NSC added.

Meanwhile, Año and Sullivan said they look forward to the upcoming inaugural Japan-Philippines-United States trilateral leaders’ summit in Washington, D.C. next week.

In the latest incident in the WPS, three Filipino Navy crewmen were injured after two CCG vessels blasted high-pressure water cannons at the Philippine supply boat during a rotational and resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal on 23 March. The Philippines’ supply boat suffered severe damage.

The White House said Sullivan emphasized the US support for the Philippines following China’s most recent dangerous actions “obstructing a lawful Philippine resupply mission” to Second Thomas Shoal — the international name of Ayungin.