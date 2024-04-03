Phl-Israel water collab up

The Philippines, through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, will collaborate with the government of Israel to reduce the number of Filipinos without access to a reliable water supply.

DENR Undersecretary Carlos Primo David, a geologist and expert on water and climate change, revealed that as many as 40 million of the total 110 million Filipinos lack potable water.

He said in a press briefing Tuesday at the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System that the partnership between DENR and water system experts from Israel should help remedy the situation.

“Nothing is firm yet,” he said, revealing they are looking to solve the problem of 65 villages with 300 to a thousand residents who buy water when it’s not raining. “During the dry season, they would use their bancas to buy water (from other places).”

Israel’s Ambassador to the Philippines, Ilan Fluss, on the other hand, said they are open to partnering with the country to develop the local water system by “sharing our best practices.”

An Israeli delegation, led by Tahel Brandes of the Israel Water Authority, met with the DENR.