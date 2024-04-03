Phl agri-sector loses over P2-B to El Niño — DA

The Philippines has now suffered damage and losses in its agriculture sector valued at over P2 billion due to the onslaught of El Niño, the Department of Agriculture reported on Wednesday.

The agriculture volume loss now stands at 116,792 metric tons (MT), estimated to cost P2.63 billion.

Meanwhile, affected farmers and fishermen are recorded at 54,203, affecting 53,879 hectares (Ha) of crop areas, of which 10,231 Ha, or 18.99 percent, have no chance of recovery.

Rice crops were the most affected, with estimated damage worth P1.72 billion from the volume loss of 72,733 MT, affecting a total area of 34,264 hectares.

The Iloilo province remains to have incurred the biggest loss, valued between P400 million and P500 million.

Corn output, on the other hand, records a volume loss of 35,885 MT, amounting to P591.74 million.

16,956 hectares of corn areas were affected, and 710 Ha have no chance of recovery.

Isabela had the biggest value loss, amounting to between P100 million and P200 million.

Meanwhile, 2,695 hectares planted with high-value crops were registered to be El-Nino affected, with an 8,173 MT volume loss and a total of P326.68 million worth of damage.

The provinces of Marinduque and Oriental Mindoro were the most affected areas, with estimated value losses of between P100 million and P300 million.

Lastly, livestock and poultry have registered a loss of 32 heads valued over P59,000.

Marinduque is the most affected province, with a value loss of P30,000 to P40,000.

Assistance worth P1.08 billion was provided to the affected farmers, said the DA.

This includes cloud-seeding operations, distribution of water pumps, improvement of irrigation canals, distribution of native animals, provision of diversified alternative livelihoods and technologies to fisherfolk, and the issuance of Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation indemnification.