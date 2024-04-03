Phivolcs lifts tsunami alert after Taiwan magnitude 7.4 quake

The state seismology bureau, PHIVOLCS, lifted its tsunami alert on Wednesday following a 7.4 earthquake that hit Taiwan, a nearby neighbor of the Philippines to the north.

The advisory cited that, based on available data from the bureau’s sea level monitoring stations facing the epicentral area, ‘no significant sea level disturbances have been recorded since 07:58 AM up until this cancellation.’

“With this, any effects due to the tsunami warning have largely passed and therefore DOST-PHIVOLCS has now canceled all Tsunami Warnings issued for this event. This will be the final tsunami information issued for this event,” the advisory read, which was issued at 10:33 AM.

The bureau raised a tsunami alert on the same day at 8:17 AM after the major quake in Tawain, which was reported to be the strongest quake to jolt the island in 25 years.

As of writing, one fatality in Taiwan was recorded due to the quake, whose epicenter was in the eastern county of Hualien.

PHIVOLCS’ evaluation showed that based on tsunami wave models and early tide gauge records of the tsunami in the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, “coastal areas in the Philippines fronting the Pacific Ocean are expected to experience high tsunami waves.”

The first tsunami waves were forecast to arrive between 08:33 AM and 10:33 AM. "It may not be the largest and these waves may continue for hours,” PHIVOLCS noted.

People in the coastal areas of four northern provinces, namely Batanes Groups of Islands, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, and Isabela, were earlier advised to move to higher ground or move farther inland immediately.