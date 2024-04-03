Marbil: Drug war declaration unnecessary

The Philippine National Police (PNP) under its new chief, General Rommel Francisco Marbil, sees no need to declare an “all-out war on drugs” as that objective comes with the territory.

In a press conference in Camp Crame, Marbil said that even if unstated, stopping illegal drug activities in the country is part and parcel of the PNP’s mandate.

“I’m not the only chief of the PNP to have said that. All of us (cops), that’s our job. There is no need for us to declare a drug war,” the newly designated PNP leader said in Filipino.

In practical terms, Marbil said the policy shift, as contrasted with the all-out campaign against pushers and drug syndicates waged by the Duterte administration, means there’d be no more contest among police officers or units to rack up the most number of drug-related arrests.

“We don’t have a war here. It’s really more about how we can lower our crime numbers based on our parameters,” explained Marbil, who took over the post from retired General Benjamin Acorda Jr.

P/Lt. General Emmanuel Peralta served as PNP officer-in-charge last 31 March before Marbil was ushered in by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as PNP chief the next day.

Official government data pegged at about 7,000 the number of drug operation-related deaths logged during the Duterte administration, which the International Criminal Court is trying to investigate.

The figure is way lower than the estimated 12,000 to 20,000 actual deaths being claimed by the critics of the Duterte administration.

The new PNP chief said he would require policemen to take full “accountability and transparency” for every law enforcement operation.

“I don’t want to say that there is a drug war. It connotes that we are at war again. This is the only requirement. This is what should be solved. We go for a 100 percent drug-less community,” he intoned.