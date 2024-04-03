Magnitude 5.1 quake hits Surigao del Sur

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was recorded in Surigao del Sur, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Wednesday.

The quake occurred at 12:51 p.m. with a depth of one kilometer and a location of 08.56°N, 126.89°E - 065 km N 71° E of Hinatuan.

Its origin was tectonic, or due to the sudden movement along faults and plate boundaries.

Intensity IV was recorded in the City of Bislig, Surigao Del Sur.

PHIVOLCS noted that there were no damages due to the quake, yet aftershocks may occur.