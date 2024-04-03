Honda Phl, Skye Renewables partner for cleaner future

Honda Philippines Inc. (HPI), the Philippine subsidiary of Japanese carmaker Honda, said it made a significant milestone in its journey towards a cleaner future with the official inauguration of its 1.056 MW rooftop solar power project, initiated in collaboration with Skye Renewables, now entering its operational phase in its manufacturing plant in Tanauan, Batangas.

"This inauguration marks a crucial step towards achieving our global carbon neutrality goal by 2050," said Sayaka Arai-Hattori, President of Honda Philippines, Inc.

"We are not just a company that manufactures and sells products; we strive to be a positive force for society. This project embodies our commitment to environmental responsibility and demonstrates our dedication to inspiring a more sustainable future for both our employees and customers," she added.

In realizing the project, HPI tapped Skye Renewables, a leading developer of captive solar solutions in Southeast Asia.

"Skye Renewables has always been committed to supporting the energy transition across Asia and we are delighted to help support Honda Philippines, Inc. in its sustainability journey," said Gary Espino, Head of Philippines for Skye Renewables.

"With this project, we helped install the solar panels, which then convert the energy of the sun's photons into electricity. This clean energy will power HPI's operations during the day, and if needed, they can seamlessly switch to grid electricity when necessary. In some countries, even excess solar energy can be fed back to the grid,” he added.

The newly inaugurated solar power project consists of a total of 1,958 panels, each with a capacity of 540 watts.

This technology harnesses the abundant Philippine sunshine, generating at least 35 percent of HPI's maximum daytime energy demand, which translates to 1,267 MWh of clean energy utilization annually, significantly reducing reliance on fossil fuels and contributing to environmental benefits.

Additionally, the solar power project will help HPI experience cost savings since solar energy is typically cheaper than traditional grid-purchased power.

The project also aids in strengthening the company's sustainability strategy, enabling HPI to achieve its goals of becoming carbon-neutral in its operations.