DMW opens helpdesk amid Taiwan quake

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) opened on Wednesday a help desk for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who need assistance after the 7.5-magnitude quake that struck Taiwan.

According to DMW, the help desk will also cater to information requests of family members of Taiwan-based OFWs wanting to find out the status and condition of their loved ones.

The 24/7 Help Desk and Hotlines in the Philippines and Taiwan are as follows:

* PHL Hotline Nos: 8522-3663 / 8376-6352 / 8426-0833 / 8293-9155 / 8252-1972

Mobile No: +63 919 067 3975

Email: repat@dmw.gov.ph

* Taiwan Hotline Nos:

(TAIPEI) +886 932-218-057

(KAOSHIUNG) +886 988-976-596

(TAICHUNG) +886 966-537-732

An earthquake measuring 7.5 magnitude hit off Taiwan’s eastern coast at 7:58 a.m. and was felt in Taipei, Japan, China, and the Philippines.

At least one person was confirmed dead from the quake.

Reports said more than 50 people have been injured and some people were trapped in buildings in Hualien City.

There are 159,480 Filipinos in Taiwan, 150,666 of whom are OFWs.