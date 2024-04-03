DMW monitors OFWs in Taiwan after major quake

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) assured it is monitoring the situation of oversease Filipino workers (OFW) in Taiwan following a strong quake that rocked the island Wednesday morning.

An earthquake measuring 7.5 magnitude hit off Taiwan’s eastern coast at 7:58 a.m. and was felt in Taipei, Japan, China, and the Philippines.

At least one person was confirmed dead from the quake. Reports said more than 50 people have been injured and some people were trapped in buildings in Hualien City.

Meanwhile, the DMW said three of its Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) in Taiwan immediately activated protocols with Filipino communities, leaders, relevant Taiwan government agencies as well as employers and trade associations to ascertain the safety and status of Taiwan-based OFWs.

According to DMW, Taiwan MWOs are prepared to provide immediate assistance to affected OFWs as necessary.

As of December 2023, there are 67,475 OFWs in Taiwan.