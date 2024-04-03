DENR suspends all ECC processing at PAs

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Antonia Loyzaga on Tuesday ordered the suspension of Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) applications and processing, following her visit to Mt. Apo Natural Park.

Loyzaga announced the suspension of ECC applications at the regional level, as they will now be reviewed and approved by the agency’s Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) Central Office.

She vowed to protect Mt. Apo Natural Park and other protected areas reeling from commercial use by unscrupulous individuals or groups.

The DENR chief also ordered the “strict monitoring of existing structures and the approval of ECCs for projects within Protected Areas (PAs).”

In a memorandum issued on 26 March this year, which she divulged to the media only yesterday, Loyzaga reiterated that all “pending and future ECC applications for projects within PAs, processed at the regional offices shall be submitted to EMB Central Office for review and approval.”

At the EMB-CO, the approval process for ECCs within PAs need to be cleared first by the agency’s Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB), she said. “No ECC shall be approved without the endorsement of the BMB,” she ordered.

And for the ECC applications of Environmentally Critical Projects, the clearance must come from her office or her duly authorized representatives.

The DENR has in the past investigated existing establishments and land users within the Mt. Apo Natural Park for compliance with Republic Act 9237 and RA 7586, also known as the Mount Apo Protected Area Act of 2003 and the National Integrated Protected Area System Act of 1992, respectively, as amended by RA 11038, or the Expanded National Integrated Protected Area System Act of 2018.

The probes were intended to ensure the protection of the park and its resources following the discovery of establishments operating within, including resorts, camping areas, commercial establishments, and tourist destinations primarily situated in Barangay Kapatagan, Digos City, and Barangay Managa, Municipality of Bansalan.

The establishments were ordered to justify their operations within the protected area, with potential penalties for non-compliance. Reports of illegal trekking and camping activities within strict protection zones of the park had raised serious concerns.