CA reverses MIAA officials’ dismissal

The Court of Appeals (CA) on Tuesday announced that it has reversed the decision to dismiss Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Cesar Chiong and assistant general manager Irene Montalbo from their posts over the reassignment of almost 300 MIAA employees.

In its 13-page decision promulgated in March, the CA Thirteenth Division reversed and set aside the decision of the Office of the Ombudsman which found the two officials guilty of Grave Abuse of Authority, Misconduct and Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service for lack of merit.

“Granting that the OMB made an independent examination of the reassignments from the perspective of grave abuse of authority or oppression, we find the decision to lack factual basis and substantial support in evidence,” the CA said.

Chiong and Montalbo’s dismissal stemmed from the complaint filed by “anonymous MIAA officials” over the reassignment of 285 employees in less than a year upon Chiong’s assumption as acting general manager and member of the Board of Directors of MIAA.

The charge also involved Montalbo’s designation as acting assistant general manager despite her alleged unsatisfactory rating in 2020.

To recall, the two MIAA officials were placed under preventive suspension in May 2023 due to the complaint and in August 2023, the Ombudsman ordered their dismissal.

Following their dismissal, Chiong and Montalbo filed a petition before the CA and argued that the Ombudsman decision was issued with grave abuse of discretion, grave error of facts and laws, serious irregularities, and despite the total lack of substantial evidence.

For its part, the Ombudsman argued that it exercises concurrent administrative jurisdiction over Chiong and Montalbo.

In granting the petition, the CA cited a ruling of the Supreme Court (SC) that found that a definitive ruling by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) on the validity of a reassignment is a prerequisite for the finding of the Ombudsman of any harassment or oppression.

Without a CSC ruling, the SC found that the Ombudsman’s finding would suffer from prematurity.

“Perusal of the records shows that there was neither a definitive ruling from the CSC that the reassignment was invalid, nor at least a referral of the case to the CSC for such prior determination,” the CA said.

According to the CA, an administrative decision should have “something to support itself” such as substantial evidence or enough relevant evidence that is adequate enough for a reasonable mind to justify a conclusion or support a decision.

The court said that the Ombudsman had merely made a general statement that the reassignment was done with clear intent to violate the law.

“Nevertheless, this finding shall in no way preempt or prejudice the proceedings to be filed with or referred to the CSC, should there be any,” the CA said.