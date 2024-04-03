Baseco beach still high with coliform

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Tuesday announced that the public is still barred from visiting and swimming the waters of the Baseco beach in Manila as it remains infected with high levels of fecal coliform.

DENR-National Capital Region director Michael Matias stressed that the waters of the beach still have high levels of bacteria from human waste.

“Based on our monthly monitoring — latest of which was 15 March 2024 -- the average contamination level is 50,000 coliform per 100 milliliters of waters way above the standard 1,000/100ml,” Matias said.

He added that it is the main reason why they recommended the closure of the beach to the public as the waters are not suitable for human activity.

The high level of fecal coliform, according to Matias, came from the discharge of domestic wastes of houses around and near the waters along with some establishments in the area.

“This waste are directly discharge to the waters bringing the quality of water not passing the standard level,” Matias said.

Addressing the issue, Matias said the DENR has established a “communal septic tank” to reduced or even stopped the waste waters from entering the beach, which is aside from water concessionaires like the Maynilad initiating programs to capture the discharges.

He added that apart from monitoring and enforcement, the agency is also conducting educational campaign along with the Manila local government for residents in the area to be more responsible to ensure good health.