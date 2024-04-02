SCUTTLEBUTT

Diplomas for sale?

The gossip mill is churning out some spicy details about a local government-run university with tongues wagging. Rumor has it that a top honcho at the university is knee-deep in a scandal involving shady diploma deals. Diplomas are for sale like hotcakes.

Word on the street is that the eager buyers of these dubious degrees are none other than our trusted law enforcers looking to climb the career ladder with a little backdoor shortcut. And here’s the kicker — these diplomas aren’t just handed out like candy; they come with a side of unsavory favors, allegedly hushing up reports of sexual harassment in exchange for a golden ticket to promotion.

Will this scandalous report rock the foundations of academia and law enforcement, or will it quietly fade into the shadows like yesterday’s news? When diplomas, promotions, and scandal collide, the fallout is bound to be one wild rollercoaster ride!

Rebel resurgence in rural paradise

In a quaint Quezon town nestled amid picturesque landscapes, a sinister pact brews beneath the surface, shrouded in secrecy and betrayal. Whispers echo through the lush greenery of a mayor’s clandestine dealings with the notorious NPA rebels, exchanging hush money in the form of revolutionary taxes to fuel their armed insurrection.

The repercussions are dire, as the once-burgeoning flames of insurgency have been reignited, casting dark clouds over the tranquil province. Businesses cower at the rebels’ doorstep, forbidden entry by the iron grip of extortion and intimidation, while the youth are lured into the treacherous embrace of armed rebellion.

As the residents bemoan the eerie silence of their internet connections in the remote corners of the province, a chilling truth emerges — the rings of corruption and insurgency have intertwined, strangling the hopes of anti-insurgency efforts in NTF-ELCAC’s cradle.

The fate of idyllic paradise in a third-class municipality with more than 45,000 residents and a 1.9-million-populated province is hanging by a thread as rebellion looms large again.