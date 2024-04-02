Roque on WPS transparency strat: ‘Int’l popularity contest is not a way to go’

The Philippines should make a clear stand on its national interest regarding the issues on the West Philippine Sea instead of engaging in a so-called “international popularity contest,” former Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Tuesday.

Roque, in a television interview, criticized the Marcos administration’s transparency efforts in pushing the country’s sovereign rights over the WPS.

“An international popularity contest is not a way to go. I think we have to be clear what our national interest is and we have to be clear on the correct path to achieve those national interests even if it is not the popular one,” he said.

The Philippine government noted that the country’s transparency strategy, which exposes China’s hostile actions in the WPS, is gaining attraction from the international community.

Under this transparency approach, the Philippines allows the embedment of both local and foreign media to cover the country’s maritime engagements in the WPS, including the resupply mission to the troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre, commissioned Philippine Navy ship grounded in Ayungin shoal since 1999.

“Our so-called measured transparency policy, in my opinion, has been very successful,” National Security Council Assistant Director General, Jonathan Malaya, said in his previous interview.

Meanwhile, Roque criticized President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s recent issuance of Executive Order 57, ordering for the country’s strengthened maritime domain awareness and maritime security amid China’s increasing aggression in the WPS.

Marcos emphasized that “strengthening the country's maritime security and domain awareness is imperative to comprehensively tackle the crosscutting issues that impact the nation's national security, sovereignty, sovereign rights, and maritime jurisdiction over its extensive maritime zones.”

Marcos ordered the renaming and reorganization of the National Coast Watch Council into a National Maritime Council (NMC)—tasked to implement the country's maritime security policies.

“I’m a bit worried because he still does not have a clear policy on China" 2 years into office. Why is it only now that he's forming this office if he had a very clear idea of how he should proceed with Philippine-China bilateral relations?,” Roque pressed.

Roque said the government should have had "better consultations with China experts,” including an opinion from the Philippine ambassador to Beijing, Jaime FlorCruz, instead of creating a maritime council.

“The better option is to listen to our ambassador because he knows how the Chinese think, he knows who to talk to, and he knows better than anyone else how to resolve our disputes with China,” he said.

On the other hand, Roque said that the Philippines should sit down with China to tackle the issues lingering in the BRP Sierra Madre.

“We should do everything necessary to ensure that we retain our soldiers on board Sierra Madre but in a way that would not provoke the response that we already know that is forthcoming from China,” he said.

“We do not know if they will allow or not, but certainly we should sit down with them and ask them. 'Can we repair the Sierra Madre? If we decommission it, will you have any objections further?,” he added.

Roque also said the government is like pushing a “microphone diplomacy that we want the whole World to hate China because they will be able to see what is happening to our soldiers, including those making deliveries.”

“I appreciate that from a PR point of view but from a diplomatic point of view, what possible things can we achieve through that? The whole World will be on our side? Fine. But will anyone of them stand up to China when there’s an actual conflict, a shooting war? I don’t think so,” he added.

Roque noted that China, due to its belt and row initiatives, has a "great influence over a many number of nations so I don’t think that’s a way to go.”