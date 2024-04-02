P20-M Super Health Center rising at Gensan

GENERAL Santos City —Infrastructure projects never stop pouring in the city as a new Super Health Center is about to rise in Barangay Labangal, the Office of the City Mayor disclosed.

Over the weekend, Gensan City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao met with officials of the 1st Engineering District of the Department of Public Works and Highways to discuss the construction of the super health center worth P20 million from the funds of Senator Bong Revilla.

District Engineer Jonathan Bantug said that the said facility will focus more on the localized health services of Barangay Labangal. The Office of Pacquiao also stated that the health center will be constructed in Purok Bulaong near the satellite office to cater to residents needing immediate medical attention.

“Our focus is to bring the health services to our constituents in a wider scope,” Pacquiao in a statement said.

Just last month, the lady mayor, inaugurated the P10-million health center in nearby barangay Apopong that would likely be of great service to its residents.

“We will never stop in bringing our services directly to the people of Gensan,” Pacquiao concluded.