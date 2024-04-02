Metro fire incidents lower, says BFP

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) on Monday revealed that fire incidents during the observance of Fire Prevention Month in the metropolis this year was significantly lower than last year’s fire incidence.

Data obtained by DAILY TRIBUNE from the BFP showed that from beginning of March until the 31st, there were only 127 fires logged, lower that the 419 fires recorded in 2023 with 13 deaths.

For this year, the BFP said that there were only six fire-related deaths were recorded.

It added that 82 of the fire incidents were structural fires, while seven incidents were recorded as motor vehicles fires. This is lower compared to 166 structural fires and 21 vehicular fires logged last year.

Meantime, 62 structural fires were residential while three were business establishments and one as industrial, significantly lower compared to 131 residential, eight establishments and four industrials in 2023.