Marcos unaware of agreement removing BRP Sierra Madre from WPS

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday denied any knowledge of an agreement requiring the removal of the BRP Sierra Madre from the Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

The Chief Executive issued the statement on social media after former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said ex-President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping have a "gentlemen's agreement" to maintain the South China Sea status quo, which was “non-binding” and could not be applied during Marcos' tenure.

The said agreement mentioned that China would not build new structures in the South China Sea and would send food to troops at BRP Sierra Madre on Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal but not construction materials to repair the dilapidated Philippine Navy ship.

Roque later clarified that Duterte did not enter into a specific "agreement" regarding Ayungin Shoal, saying the understanding reached with China was to uphold the existing situation in the entire West Philippine Sea.

"I'm not aware of any agreement that the Philippines should remove from its own territory its own ship, the BRP Sierra Madre, from the Ayungin Shoal," Marcos said in X (formerly Twitter).

"Let me go further, if there does exist such an agreement, I rescind that agreement as of now," Marcos added.

The Ayungin Shoal, located in the South China Sea, has been a contentious area due to competing territorial claims from multiple nations, including China and the Philippines.

The BRP Sierra Madre, a Philippine Navy vessel, has been intentionally grounded on the shoal since 1999, serving as a military outpost and symbolizing the Philippines' assertion of sovereignty in the region.

In a separate television interview earlier this week, Former Presidential Adviser Salvador Panelo said that Duterte denied making a deal with China.

Panelo said Duterte has been avoiding discussing issues on Ayungin Shoal "like a hot potato" since the former president knows it’s a very hot topic.

"So (Duterte) did not make an agreement with anyone,” said Panelo, adding that whoever is disseminating such an agreement is false and probably wants “publicity for himself.”