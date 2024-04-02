Marbil: No more declaration of all-out drug war

The Philippine National Police will no longer declare an all-out drug war campaign as eradicating illegal drug activities in the country is already part of their job, the newly designated police chief said Tuesday.

In a press conference at Camp Crame, PNP chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil said the police organization will focus on making every community a drug-free area.

“Hindi lang po ako ang Chief PNP na nagsabi niyan. Lahat po kami iyan po ang trabaho namin. (I'm not the only PNP Chief who said that. All of us, that's our job). There is no need for us to declare a drug war,” he said.

Marbil said no more race among police officers had the highest number of arrested drug suspects.

“Wala po kaming giyera dito. It’s more of talaga kung paano natin ibaba yung crimes natin based doon sa mga parameters natin (We don't have a war here. It's really more about how we can lower our crimes based on our parameters),” he pointed out.

Marbil, who replaced Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., said he would require policemen to take full “accountability and transparency” during every law enforcement operation.

“I don't want to say na may drug war. It connotes parang giyera na naman kami. Ito lang talaga yung requirement. Ito dapat yung ma-solve mo (I don't want to say that there is a drug war. It connotes that we are at war again. This is the only requirement. This is what should be solved) We go for a 100 percent drug-less community),” he further stressed.