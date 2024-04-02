Loyzaga suspends all ECC processing

Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Antonia Loyzaga on Tuesday ordered the suspension of Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) applications and processing, following her visit to Mt. Apo Natural Park this morning.

Loyzaga announced the suspension of ECC applications at the regional level as they will now be reviewed and approved by the agency's Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) Central Office.

She also discussed the next steps on Mt. Apo Natural Park and other Protected Areas which have been turned into commercial use by some unscrupulous individuals or groups. Loyzaga ordered DENR on the "strict monitoring of existing structures and the approval of ECCs for projects within Protected Areas (PAs).

In a memorandum she issued dated 26 March this year, which she only divulged to the media Tuesday, Loyzaga reiterated that all "pending and future ECC applications for projects within PAs, processed at the Regional Offices shall be submitted to EMB Central Office for review and approval.

"Included in the approval process of ECC within PAs by the EMB CO," Loyzaga said, shall have to secure first a clearance from the agency's Biodiversity Management Bureau.

"No ECC shall be approved without the endorsement of the BMB," her strict order read.

And for ECC of Environmentally Critical Projects, the clearance, Loyzaga added must come to the Office of Secretary or her duly authorized representatives "shall still be required."