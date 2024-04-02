Gibo laments China’s attempt to ‘refocus’ debate on WPS issues

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Tuesday lamented China's attempt to modify the course of the debate concerning issues on the West Philippine Sea (WPS) amid the supposed “gentlemen's agreement” between former President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Let us not fall into the trap set by Chinese propaganda of refocusing the debate on a so-called promise while deflecting attention away from China's government, thereby freeing and allowing them to continue with their illegal activities in our EEZ (exclusive economic zone),” Teodoro said in an open letter to Filipinos.

“While we realize that accountability is important in the issue on whether or not a so-called “gentleman's agreement” was forged with China regarding the BRP Sierra Madre and Ayungin Shoal, we Filipinos must not lose sight of the fact that the main threat to our rights in the WPS is the Chinese Government’s illegal activities.

Lawyer Harry Roque, Duterte’s former Presidential spokesperson, told the DAILY TRIBUNE that the “gentleman’s agreement” doesn’t include the removal of the BRP Sierra Madre (LS57) from the disputed Ayungin shoal.

Roque stressed that the agreement was limited to bringing construction materials and repairing the grounded Philippine Navy ship.

"Duterte never entered into that agreement. The agreement that Duterte entered into was status quo. Walang galawan. Walang (No actions. No) further improvements sa kahit anong infrastructures. So yung sinasabi ni Presidente na irerescind niya was to tow away Sierra Madre which was not initiated by Duterte," Roque pointed out.