Former Sarangani computer operator absolved of graft charges after 22 years

A former computer operator of the Sarangani province allegedly involved and later charged with graft for the irregular procurement of 30,000 preschool textbooks has been absolved by the Sandiganbayan after nearly 22 years at the time the crime was committed.

In a ruling dated 22 March, the anti-graft court Fifth Division found Teresa Alvarado not guilty of violation of Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019), citing the prosecution's failure to prove her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Alvarado was indicted along with ex-Sarangani governor Miguel Escobar and five other provincial officials, including the Bids and Awards Committee, for the purchase of 15,000 textbooks titled “ABC My Practice Book I” in November 2022 and another 15,000 copies of ABC My Practice Book II in June 2003, without public bidding.

Court records showed that Escobar and BAC members resorted to direct purchase instead of mandatory public bidding due to lack of time since the textbooks were urgently needed for distribution on 28 November 2002 during the visit of then-President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

Investigation revealed that two years after the purchase, some of the textbooks were yet to be delivered to the individual beneficiaries, yet Escobar still approved the disbursement voucher amounting to P1.5 million as a payment.

The Ombudsman flagged irregularities in the transaction and charged Escobar, Alvarado, and five others in 2012.

Alvarado told the Sandiganbayan that she attended the BAC meeting in June 2003 in compliance with her superior's order, but contested that her function in the Sarangani LGU was solely a computer operator.

She admitted that among her job was to do "other related tasks that may be assigned [to her] from time to time."

In clearing Alvarado, the Sandiganbayan later ruled that she was not guilty of the crime charged due to the prosecution's insufficient evidence that she was motivated by corrupt intent.

Moreover, Alvarado's circumstances, the court said, are not so different from those of her other co-accused who were acquitted.

"If the body of evidence-presented against those accused and adopted here without more—was not enough to sustain a conviction, it should also not be enough to convict Alvarado under the same charge," it said.

"Irregularity in the distribution of preschool textbooks is not a proper subject of this case. What is relevant here is, at least based on the documents presented, the preschool textbooks were delivered and there was no finding of overpricing," the court ruled.

Thus, it could not be said that the Sarangani LGU was unduly injured or damaged because of the questioned procurement, according to the Sandiganbayan.