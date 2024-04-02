LATEST

Electric fan as relief from extreme heat

LOOK: Students at Justo Lukban Elementary School in Paco, Manila seek relief from the heat by gathering around electric fans during classes. PAGASA forecasts a maximum heat index of 42 degrees on 2 April 2024. Division Memorandum No. 123 s. 2024, issued by the Division of City Schools - Manila, gives authority to school principals to decide on the suspension of face-to-face classes or transition to asynchronous learning due to the prevailing high heat index across the country. Both teachers and students are permitted to wear more comfortable clothing to alleviate the effects of the heat, provided that it adheres to the guidelines outlined in CSC Memorandum Circular No. 19 s. 2000. These measures aim to ensure the well-being and comfort of all individuals in the educational setting during extreme weather conditions. | via Yummie Dingding